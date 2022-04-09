Silverwood takes Sri Lanka coach role

Former England head coach Chris Silverwood has been appointed as the top coach of Sri Lanka’s males’s staff for 2 years.

Silverwood stepped down from his England place in February after the staff misplaced the five-Test Ashes collection in Australia 4-0.

Sri Lanka has been with no full-time head coach since South African Mickey Arthur stepped down late final yr.

“I am very excited to be on board with Sri Lanka and I cannot wait to get over to Colombo and get started,” Silverwood mentioned in an Sri Lanka Cricket assertion.

“They have a talented and passionate group of players and I am really looking forward to meeting up with the players and coaching staff very soon.”

His first project with the Sri Lankan staff will probably be a two-Test collection in Bangladesh subsequent month.