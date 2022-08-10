Silvio Berlusconi to run for Italian Senate

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi mentioned Wednesday morning he was planning to run for the Senate in Italy’s upcoming normal election.

“I think I’ll run for the Senate, so we’ll make everyone happy, after receiving pressure from so many, even outside Forza Italia,” the 85-year-old Berlusconi, who leads the center-right social gathering Forza Italia, mentioned on Rai Radio 1 station.

Italy is holding snap elections following the shock collapse of Mario Draghi’s authorities in July. After three events in his coalition — Giuseppe Conte’s populist 5Star Movement, Berlusconi’s Forza Italia and Matteo Salvini’s right-wing League — withdrew their assist, Draghi resigned and President Sergio Matteralla referred to as normal elections for September 25.

Berlusconi, Italy’s longest-serving prime minister, was a senator solely briefly in 2013, earlier than being barred from holding workplace after receiving a four-year sentence for tax fraud. But in 2018 a court docket lifted the ban, permitting the octogenarian media tycoon to run once more for workplace. He has been an MEP since 2019.

His social gathering is working in coalition with two right-wing events, Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy, which is main within the polls, and Salvini’s League. Together, the three are slated to win by a snug margin, in response to POLITICO’s Poll of Polls.

Regarding the coalition’s candidate for prime minister, Berlusconi mentioned: “We have always said that whoever has the most votes will be proposed to the head of state as the candidate-premier. If it is Giorgia Meloni I am sure that she will prove adequate for the difficult task.”