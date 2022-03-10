Simas Lukosius’ big OT leads Butler past Xavier in Big East Tournament

Simas Lukosius hit a jumper on the primary possession in extra time to provide ninth-seeded Butler a lead it might not relinquish en path to an 89-82 win over eighth-seeded Xavier within the first spherical of the Big East Conference event on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

He adopted with a 3-pointer for a 73-68 and after 4 free throws pulled the Shockers inside one, Lukosius hit a 3 level and went on to attain 12 factors within the extra time.

Capping a second half that featured eight lead modifications and 4 ties, Lukosius made a pair of free throws to even the rating at 68 with 4 seconds remaining in regulation and ship the sport to extra time.

buSimas Lukosius shoots over Xavier’s Colby Jones throughout Butler’s 89-82 extra time win over Xavier. AP

Chuck Harris scored a season-high 29 factors, tying his profession excessive, to guide the Bulldogs. Lukosius added 27 factors and 7 rebounds. Bryce Nze had 15 factors and 15 rebounds for Butler (14-18).

Jack Nunge had 26 factors and 9 rebounds for the Musketeers (18-13). Paul Scruggs added 15 factors, together with a go-ahead layup with eight seconds to go in extra time, and 6 assists. Colby Jones had 14 factors and 6 rebounds.