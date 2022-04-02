Simmons seeking $US20m in 76ers grievance

Australian NBA star Ben Simmons has filed a grievance looking for to recoup practically $US 20 million ($A27 million) in pay that the Philadelphia 76ers are withholding from him, in response to a report from ESPN.

The Brooklyn Nets’ participant’s grievance will undergo arbitration. It was shared with the staff, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association, which is backing Simmons.

Last low season, Simmons requested the 76ers to commerce him, and he did not play all season, citing psychological well being causes, partly, for his refusal to play.

The 25-year-old confirmed up at coaching camp final fall, days earlier than the beginning of the season, however was despatched house for conduct detrimental to the staff.

The 76ers assessed heavy fines as he stayed away from the staff.

Simmons already had acquired an advance of half of his $US 33 million ($A44 million) wage within the low season, and the staff held again the rest of his wage in fines in an try to recoup the advance.

The 76ers contend Simmons breached his contract. The NBA and the NBPA disagree in regards to the challenge, and the arbitration may set up a precedent about how issues of psychological well being and contracts are handled down the street.

ESPN mentioned that earlier than the grievance was filed, Simmons’ staff tried to settle the matter with the Philadelphia entrance workplace however could not attain an settlement.

The 76ers despatched Simmons, fellow guard Seth Curry, centre Andre Drummond and two first-round picks to the Nets on February 10 for guard James Harden and ahead Paul Millsap.

Simmons has but to play for the Nets, citing a again challenge.

The No.1 general decide within the 2016 NBA Draft, Simmons was the 2017-18 NBA Rookie of the Year and is a three-time All-Star with profession averages of 15.9 factors, 8.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.7 steals in 275 video games.