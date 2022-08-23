Simmons & Simmons announces arbitration hire | simmons simmons, arbitration, law, new hire, recruitment, strategy | FinanceAsia

Last week, London-headquartered international legislation agency, Simmons Simmons introduced in a media word the recruitment of Benson Lim to its worldwide arbitration follow in Singapore.

A fluent English and Chinese speaker, Lim joins the agency as accomplice of the agency’s constituent Singapore legislation follow, JWS Asia Law Corporation. He brings expertise in arbitration counsel work throughout the Southeast Asian and Greater China areas and plans to make quite a few junior counsel hires throughout coming months, the word confirmed.

International co-head of the legislation agency’s International Arbitration Practice, Philippe Cavalieros highlighted within the word Lim’s position as thrice sole arbitrator, appointed by the city-state’s International Chamber…