Simon Cowell ‘heartbroken’ over Nightbirde’s death but ‘It’s OK’ | Loop Barbados

Singer-songwriter Jane Kristen Marczewski, higher identified professionally as Nightbirde, has handed away on the age of 31.

She died on February 19, 2022.

Nightbirde and her lovely vocals rose to stardom on the America’s Got Talent stage when Executive Producer and choose Simon Cowell was so moved by her self-penned unique music that he pressed the Golden Buzzer for her throughout her audition.

Raining golden confetti down on Nightbirde, he gave her the primary push to fly.

Though her most cancers and deteriorating well being triggered her to bow out of competitors, she continued to struggle to dwell as folks across the globe donated to her GoFundMe to cowl healthcare prices.

And she was feeling some distinction with remedy, although she admitted in one in every of her final dwell movies that December was actually laborious.

In that final video, she was additionally thanking individuals for listening to, streaming, downloading and shopping for her music and extra particularly the newer remix ‘It’s OK (Live Maple House Sessions)’ on Apple Music. Last week, days earlier than her loss of life, she was most blown away to know that it was quantity 8 on the Apple Music Top 100. Now days after her passing, it has completed what she solely dreamt it might do, it has topped the charts and sits at #1.

In her dwell, she mentioned that even when it didn’t do any higher than quantity 8, she was nonetheless “happy”.

“Thank you and I like you guys and I’m so grateful on your help and every little thing. Life is so laborious, and I don’t know, good issues and dangerous issues and highs and lows and that is such a redemptive factor. And although I’ve been feeling so depressing and terrible, you guys are completely enjoying this music and making it go to the highest of the charts…

“Can’t believe it’s charting…but if we keep going and we keep listening and streaming and calling your radio stations…and get them to play it, we could potentially chart on Billboard, which is like a huge, huge, huge deal. Anyway, but I mean even if the song went not a single inch forward than where it already is, I’m like so grateful and overwhelmed and happy.”

The unique It’s OK dropped in mid-2021 and the remix on January 12, and Nightbirde instructed followers that with all she was going by means of on the finish of the 12 months, “It was crazy we were even able to pull it off and get it finished in time.”

She was a contestant on Season 16 and had a million followers on Instagram.

On listening to of her passing, Simon on his Twitter wrote:

“Heart breaking news to hear about @_nightbirde , she was an extraordinary person, so brave, so talented. She made a huge impact on AGT and the world. Her determination to fight this terrible illness was remarkable. Rest in peace, Jane. I am sending my love to her family.”

Nightbirde not solely gave the world ‘It’s OK’ and its remix, however her response from her audition is a quote that may dwell on without end too – “You can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore until you decide to be happy”