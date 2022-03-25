Simon & Schuster announces AuthorFest event with Nelson DeMille and Janet Evanovich

Book writer ” rel=”nofollow”>Simon & Schuster (a Paramount Global sister firm) has introduced the lineup for the second version of AuthorFest, a collection of digital creator occasions that, by a community of e book festivals, literary venues and creator lecture collection, present dwell creator programming to communities and readers within the U.S. and Canada. The Spring 2022 AuthorFest occasion is scheduled for March 31 at 5 p.m. PST and can function #1 internationally bestselling authors ” rel=”nofollow”>Nelson DeMille and

” rel=”nofollow”>Janet Evanovich, who have created some of the most iconic recurring characters in fiction. Readers attending this virtual event will have a chance to see Evanovich and DeMille discuss how they keep their beloved characters so interesting, surprising, and fresh, novel after novel.READ MORE: Number Of Workers In Downtown Detroit Falls Behind, Report Says

“We want AuthorFest to be an opportunity for literary festivals, booksellers, and readers to come together and be part of a conversation among writers they wouldn’t otherwise see,” said Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp. “Nelson DeMille and Janet Evanovich are two of the most entertaining storytellers at work today. Both of them are known for writing some of the best dialogue in popular fiction, so it will be particularly fun to hear them unfiltered.”

READ MORE: $10K Reward Offered For Information On Suspect In Shooting Death Of 7-Year-Old Girl

AuthorFest events are staged seasonally, in Fall, Spring and Summer. For the inaugural Fall 2021 AuthorFest event, Simon & Schuster partnered with 15 book festivals from Boston to Berkseley with a leapfrog to Honolulu. The event was viewed by over 2,200 people.

MORE NEWS: Ethan Crumbley To Remain In Oakland County Jail

Readers are invited to be taught extra about AuthorFest and to register for this particular creator occasion by their native e book competition at