Simple plan for Sam Docherty in AFL return

Michael Voss will give Sam Docherty the identical remedy as each different Carlton participant when the defender makes his outstanding AFL return in opposition to Richmond on Thursday night time.

Docherty has been picked to play simply months after present process chemotherapy to deal with a recurrence of testicular most cancers.

The well-liked 28-year-old’s choice gave his teammates a raise when it was introduced earlier this week.

But whereas Voss described Docherty’s comeback as “inspirational”, the brand new Blues coach will not be making any particular allowances for the 122-game veteran.

“We haven’t shied away from any of that sort of conversation,” Voss stated.

“We’ve spoken a lot about being able to generate an 18-man system that’s not reliant on one particular person.

“We perceive that gamers will step up of their second when they should however essentially if we will keep collectively as a footy group and play collectively then he performs one position in that.

“That’s all we’ve asked him (Docherty) to do, nothing more special than that.”

Voss praised Docherty’s resilience and expects the previous Carlton co-captain will take time to replicate on his path again to soccer when the mud settles over the weekend.

He stated the Blues’ enjoying group had “responded in a really powerful way” to the information of Docherty’s round-one return.

“I don’t think you need any more motivation than being able to get out there on the weekend and play together as a football team,” Voss stated.

“But it does feel right that he’s out there with us and to start this journey with him in it just feels right.”

The Blues will probably be bolstered by the inclusion of low season recruits George Hewett and Adam Cerra in opposition to Richmond however will probably be with out All-Australian star Sam Walsh for the early rounds due to an ankle damage.

Voss is reluctant to place a timeline on the gun midfielder’s return.

“We’ve been largely guided by the medical team and some of the milestones that he’s been able to reach, and he’s still got a few more to go,” Voss stated.

“I understand we’re all on Sam Walsh watch but when he reaches the milestones that he needs to be able to, then he’ll get looked at.”