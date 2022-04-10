Simpson concedes Eagles weren’t the same without Willie

West Coast coach Adam Simpson says the Eagles had been by no means the identical aspect with out Willie Rioli and he wasn’t shocked by his good return to the AFL.

Rioli is the Eagles’ main aim kicker this season with eight, regardless of lacking the western derby whereas in COVID isolation and spending large chunks of recreation time within the midfield.

The 26-year-old, who missed your entire 2020 and 2021 seasons whereas serving a two-year doping ban, can be the staff’s second-highest clearance winner behind ruckman Nic Naitanui.

Rioli kicked 3.0 and had three clearances within the 13-point win over Collingwood at Marvel Stadium on Saturday, together with his third aim grabbing again the lead early in time-on of the final quarter.

Plucked off the staff bus forward of the semifinal defeat to Geelong in 2019 and faraway from the aspect for that recreation, Rioli didn’t return till spherical one this season.

“We’ve missed him,” Simpson mentioned.

“Was it a semifinal against Geelong, 2019? I don’t feel like we’ve been the same since. He was important for us (against Collingwood).

“He’s dealt with a lot. Obviously some of it self-inflicted. But we’ve put our arms around him as best we can and he was always going to pay us back with the way he plays.

“He loves the club. He feels at home. He feels like it’s a sanctuary when he’s there and I’m not surprised he’s playing well.”

Camera Icon Willie Rioli has kicked eight objectives in three video games thus far this season. Credit: Michael Willson / AFL Photos

The Eagles are prone to once more make no less than 5 adjustments for the conflict with Sydney at Optus Stadium on Friday night time.

Key midfield trio Luke Shuey, Elliot Yeo and Tim Kelly are anticipated to be out there, whereas Sam Petrevski-Seton (calf) and Jack Petruccelle (COVID isolation) may be part of them.

Wingman Andrew Gaff (ankle) and forwards Jamie Cripps and Oscar Allen (foot) are additionally closing in on returns.

Swans champion Lance Franklin is predicted to overlook the sport with a finger harm, with WA product Logan McDonald within the body to make his first look in his house State after kicking three objectives and taking 11 marks within the VFL on Saturday.