Simpson concedes Eagles weren’t the same without Willie

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham2 mins ago
West Coast coach Adam Simpson says the Eagles had been by no means the identical aspect with out Willie Rioli and he wasn’t shocked by his good return to the AFL.

Rioli is the Eagles’ main aim kicker this season with eight, regardless of lacking the western derby whereas in COVID isolation and spending large chunks of recreation time within the midfield.

The 26-year-old, who missed your entire 2020 and 2021 seasons whereas serving a two-year doping ban, can be the staff’s second-highest clearance winner behind ruckman Nic Naitanui.



