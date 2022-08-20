Simpson urges Eagles to create own history

West Coast coach Adam Simpson has urged the Eagles to create their very own historical past by bouncing again up the ladder after the worst AFL season within the membership’s proud historical past.

The Eagles’ disastrous marketing campaign got here to an finish in Geelong on Saturday as they had been blown away by the premiership favourites by 85 factors.

West Coast, who had been battered by accidents and COVID-19 points all season, have completed with a club-worst 2-20 report to sit down seventeenth on the ladder, solely forward of North Melbourne on share.

The Eagles solely wood spoon got here in 2010 once they went 4-18 and the AFL had 16 groups, earlier than the entry of Gold Coast and GWS.

Under John Worsfold, West Coast powered again up the ladder in 2011 to succeed in a preliminary remaining.

Simpson was hesitant to make any daring predictions for 2023 however is aware of the Eagles are able to significantly better.

“We’ve been hit with some hurdles this year,” he mentioned.

“It has been a challenge to keep the group together and stay together … internally we’re on the right path.

“You can discuss historical past repeating itself, however we have to create our personal future.

“We can’t just say ‘West Coast have been pretty good at bouncing, so we’re going to do it’.

“The truth is the membership has been by it earlier than and so they’ve labored by it fairly nicely and now it is our flip to do it.”

Premiership forward Junior Rioli was subbed out in the last quarter with a groin issue after only returning to the club on Tuesday after spending time in Darwin following the death of his father.

“I’m simply so pleased he got here again and performed the final recreation – he did not must, it was completely as much as him and he put the membership first,” Simpson said.

Simpson is hopeful a new deal will be reached to keep the off-contract Rioli at the Eagles next year and beyond.

“Now that the season’s completed he can sit down and work it out and hopefully we get a call quickly,” he mentioned.