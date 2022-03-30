‘Sincerity of fake tan’: Albanese slams budget as cynical but skirts fuel excise questions

Asked through the interview with Sky News whether or not a Labor authorities would restore the gasoline excise in six months, Mr Albanese responded, “we’re not promising to do that”.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison mentioned the short-term cost-of-living measures had been a “shield” somewhat than a bribe, saying “Australians need that support now”.

“We’ve got to give Australians a shield against these cost of living pressures that could frustrate and break up the momentum of the economy,” Mr Morrison instructed Sky News this morning.

“We want Australians as they’re getting to their feet, and they are, not to be then blasted by these strong cost-of-living pressures that are coming from the war in Ukraine. When the price of petrol goes up, it affects everything.”

Defending the scrapping of the low-to-middle revenue tax offset this morning, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg instructed ABC radio it “was always a temporary measure which was a fiscal stimulus.”