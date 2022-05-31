Singapore Airbnb Host Hit With $845k Fine

Airbnb has grow to be a well-liked and sometimes cheaper various to accommodations for a lot of travellers.

A Singaporean man has been fined $845,000 for offering unlawful short-term leases on Airbnb and different platforms, authorities mentioned Tuesday, a document penalty for the offence within the city-state.

Housing is a delicate situation in space-starved Singapore, the place most dwell in flats, and it’s unlawful to lease out lodging for lower than three consecutive months.

Simon Chan, 57, reportedly leased 14 flats and sublet them for short-term lodging to native and overseas friends.

The former property agent marketed the flats on Airbnb, HomeAway and different platforms, native media reported.

A courtroom Monday fined him Sg$1.16 million (US$845,000) — the best ever penalty handed out for short-term leases — and he might be jailed if he fails to pay, officers confirmed.

His girlfriend was reportedly fined Sg$84,000 for serving to him.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority, which oversees metropolis planning in Singapore, warned that such unauthorised short-term leases with frequent turnover of friends “changes the residential character of a property”.

The physique mentioned it “will continue to take strong enforcement actions against short-term accommodation offenders… in order to safeguard the interest of the community”.

Airbnb has grow to be a well-liked and sometimes cheaper various to accommodations for a lot of travellers.

But the corporate has confronted mounting criticism that it worsens housing shortages and squeezes the long-term rental sector, with cities together with New York, Miami and Berlin cracking down on the service.

