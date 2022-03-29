Singapore court rejects intellectually disabled man’s final execution appeal

The ruling ends all authorized avenues to cease his execution and supporters say he might be hanged inside days.

The case has drawn worldwide consideration — together with from the United Nations, Malaysia’s Prime Minister and British billionaire Richard Branson — and put the city-state’s zero-tolerance drug legal guidelines again underneath scrutiny.

Nagaenthran Ok Dharmalingam, a 34-year-old Malaysian citizen, was arrested in 2009 for bringing 42.7 grams (1.5 ounces) of heroin into Singapore. He was convicted and sentenced to demise in 2010.

He appealed on the premise of psychological incapacity and for his legal professionals to begin judicial assessment proceedings to halt the demise sentence.

“The Court of Appeal has just dismissed the application and considered the appeal an abuse of process and that international law does not apply. Nagaenthran who is mentally disabled is due to be hanged possibly in the next few days,” stated M. Ravi, who was a part of Dharmalingam’s authorized group, in a Facebook publish Tuesday.

In his ruling, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon stated there was “no admissible evidence showing any decline in the appellant’s mental condition after the commission of the offense.”

“The case mounted by the appellant’s counsel was baseless and without merit, both as a matter of fact and of law,” Menon stated, in keeping with court docket paperwork.

The court docket additionally dismissed a request for Dharmalingam to be assessed by an impartial panel of psychiatrists.

After his household had been notified of his impending execution in October 2021, Dharmalingam’s legal professionals launched a last-minute constitutional challenge . The High Court dismissed their bid in November however granted a keep of execution so the choice might be appealed.

That attraction listening to was then postponed as a result of Dharmalingam contracted Covid-19. Tuesday’s verdict on the attraction exhausts Dharmalingam’s authorized choices.

Anti-death penalty group Reprieve stated Dharmalingam is going through imminent execution except he’s pardoned by Singapore’s President Halimah Yacob.

“We are extremely concerned about rushed hearings and decisions in this case, in violation of Nagaenthran’s fair trial rights. Nagaenthran should be protected from the death penalty because of his intellectual disability,” Reprieve director Maya Foa stated in an announcement.

“The heart-wrenching fact that he believes he is going home to his family and talks about sharing home-cooked meals with them shows that he does not fully understand he faces execution and lacks the mental competency to be executed.”

Death sentence

Singapore has among the strictest drug legal guidelines on the planet.

Trafficking a certain quantity of medicine — for instance, 15 grams (0.5 ounces) of heroin — leads to a compulsory demise sentence underneath the Misuse of Drugs Act. It was solely lately — and after Dharmalingam’s case started — that the legislation was amended to permit for a convicted particular person to flee the demise penalty in sure circumstances.

Dharmalingam’s legal professionals argued he shouldn’t have been sentenced to demise underneath Singaporean legislation as a result of he was incapable of understanding his actions.

They stated a psychologist assessed his IQ to be 69, which is internationally acknowledged as an mental incapacity. At his trial, the protection additionally argued he had extreme consideration deficit hyperactivity dysfunction (ADHD), borderline mental functioning, and extreme alcohol use dysfunction.

Dharmalingam has spent a decade on demise row and through that point his situation additional deteriorated, his legal professionals stated.

“He has not a very good sense of what is happening around him,” N. Surendran, a Malaysian lawyer who’s representing Dharmalingam’s household, and adviser to Malaysian NGO Lawyers for Liberty, stated in November. “He is disoriented. He’s got no real clue of what is going to happen to him.”

Surendran stated executing Dharmalingam “would be tantamount to executing a child.”

The court docket on Tuesday, nonetheless, stated there was no admissible proof exhibiting any decline in Dharmalingam’s psychological situation.

The decide dominated the legal professionals’ assertions of Dharmalingam’s psychological decline had been “self-serving” and “not supported by anything at all.” Menon, the chief justice, stated the protection proceedings had been carried in a manner supposed to delay the execution, in keeping with court docket paperwork.

In January, rights group Amnesty International called the trial “a travesty of justice” and “unlawful under international law.”

“This includes the fact his sentence was imposed as a mandatory punishment and for an offense that does not meet the threshold of the ‘most serious crimes’ to which the use of the death penalty must be restricted under international law,” Amnesty stated.