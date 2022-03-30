Singapore drug trafficker hanged despite protests in first execution since 2019

A Singaporean drug trafficker was hanged on Wednesday within the city-state’s first execution since 2019, campaigners stated, regardless of appeals for clemency from the United Nations and rights teams.

It was the primary in what activists concern is a looming wave of executions and got here only a day after a mentally disabled Malaysian man misplaced his remaining loss of life sentence attraction.

Abdul Kahar Othman, sentenced to loss of life in 2015, was executed early Wednesday, in accordance with a number one Singaporean campaigner in opposition to capital punishment.

“Rest in peace,” tweeted the activist Kirsten Han.

“We should all be ashamed of what the state did in our names today.”

A member of a assist group for individuals with relations on loss of life row in Singapore, talking anonymously, confirmed to AFP the execution had taken place.

She stated she was ready for the physique to reach at a Muslim cemetery. Abdul Kahar was a member of the city-state’s Muslim minority.

Singaporean authorities didn’t reply to requests for affirmation.

In 2019, the final yr that Singapore carried out executions, 4 individuals have been hanged, in accordance with the city-state’s jail service.

The affluent however socially conservative nation has a few of the world’s hardest medication legal guidelines however has confronted mounting calls from rights teams to desert the loss of life penalty.

Authorities insist nonetheless that capital punishment stays an efficient deterrent in opposition to drug trafficking and has helped to maintain Singapore one of many most secure locations in Asia.

According to the Transformative Justice Collective, a Singaporean group that campaigns in opposition to the loss of life penalty, 68-year-old Abdul Kahar was convicted of trafficking heroin in 2013 and sentenced to loss of life two years later.

He was first jailed on the age of 18 and spent the remainder of his life shuttling out and in of jail on drug-related offences, in accordance with the group.

The United Nations human rights workplace had on Tuesday urged authorities to not go forward with the hanging.

“We are concerned at the surge in execution notices this year,” it stated in a tweet.

Nagaenthran Ok. Dharmalingam, the mentally disabled Malaysian convicted of heroin trafficking, might be hanged within the coming days after dropping his remaining attraction on Tuesday.

His case has attracted a storm of criticism, together with from the European Union and British billionaire Richard Branson.

In addition, three different males sentenced to loss of life for medication offences had their appeals rejected earlier in March.

