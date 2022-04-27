Singapore Executes Drug Smuggler Despite Concerns Over Mental Disability

A Malaysian man convicted of smuggling medicine into Singapore was executed Wednesday regardless of appeals from human rights advocates and world enterprise leaders who stated he needs to be spared as a result of he suffered from a psychological incapacity.

Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, 34, was executed by hanging, in accordance with his lawyer, M. Ravi. He was caught in 2009 with about 1.5 ounces of heroin strapped to his thigh as he entered Singapore from Malaysia.

His lawyers and rights groups said that Mr. Nagaenthran suffered from an mental incapacity and was not absolutely able to understanding his actions and that he was coerced into carrying the medicine.

Among those that urged Singapore to remain his execution have been Malaysia’s prime minister, Ismail Sabri Yaakob; the British billionaire founding father of the Virgin Group, Richard Branson; and the Malaysian entrepreneur and chief govt of AirAsia, Tony Fernandes. More than 100,000 individuals signed a petition urging Singapore’s president, Halimah Yacob, to pardon him.