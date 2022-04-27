Singapore Executes Drug Smuggler Despite Concerns Over Mental Disability
A Malaysian man convicted of smuggling medicine into Singapore was executed Wednesday regardless of appeals from human rights advocates and world enterprise leaders who stated he needs to be spared as a result of he suffered from a psychological incapacity.
Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, 34, was executed by hanging, in accordance with his lawyer, M. Ravi. He was caught in 2009 with about 1.5 ounces of heroin strapped to his thigh as he entered Singapore from Malaysia.
His lawyers and rights groups said that Mr. Nagaenthran suffered from an mental incapacity and was not absolutely able to understanding his actions and that he was coerced into carrying the medicine.
Among those that urged Singapore to remain his execution have been Malaysia’s prime minister, Ismail Sabri Yaakob; the British billionaire founding father of the Virgin Group, Richard Branson; and the Malaysian entrepreneur and chief govt of AirAsia, Tony Fernandes. More than 100,000 individuals signed a petition urging Singapore’s president, Halimah Yacob, to pardon him.
“Nagaenthran Dharmalingam’s name will go down in history as the victim of a tragic miscarriage of justice,” stated Maya Foa, director of Reprieve, one of many rights teams. “Hanging an intellectually disabled, mentally unwell man because he was coerced into carrying less than three tablespoons of diamorphine is unjustifiable and a flagrant violation of international laws.”
Mr. Nagaenthran was sentenced to loss of life a decade in the past. On attraction, the courts rejected his argument that his sentence needs to be overturned due to his incapacity. Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs stated that Mr. Nagaenthran acquired a good trial and that the courtroom concluded his actions have been “the working of a criminal mind.”
“Nagaenthran was found to have clearly understood the nature of his acts, and he did not lose his sense of judgment of the rightness or wrongness of what he was doing,” the ministry stated.
According to an affidavit submitted by Mr. Nagaenthran’s brother final yr, his psychological state had deteriorated whereas in jail, leaving him disoriented and unable to remember conversations that had taken place minutes earlier.
Singapore’s High Court granted a keep in November, however the Court of Appeal cleared the best way on Tuesday for the execution to proceed. It was carried out early Wednesday.
Singapore, an island nation of practically 6 million that has among the world’s harshest narcotics legal guidelines, contends that the loss of life penalty is a deterrent to drug smuggling. The United Nations High Commissioner For Human Rights stated Monday that it was “deeply concerned” by a rise in executions in Singapore, and joined in urging that Mr. Nagaenthran be spared.
“The use of the death penalty for drug-related offenses is incompatible with international human rights law,” the human rights office said.