Singapore executes intellectually disabled man for drug trafficking after rejecting appeal

Dharmalingam’s brother was instructed by a jail official that the execution had been accomplished on Wednesday, his household’s lawyer, N. Surendran, instructed CNN.

“His brother is waiting to collect his body and take it back to their hometown, Ipoh in Malaysia,” Surendran mentioned.

His lawyer filed a number of appeals to overturn the execution, arguing that Dharmalingam shouldn’t have been sentenced to dying underneath Singaporean regulation as a result of he was incapable of understanding his actions.

But a Singapore courtroom rejected a remaining enchantment from Dharmalingam’s lawyer final month, saying there was “no admissible evidence showing any decline in the appellant’s mental condition after the commission of the offense.”

On Tuesday, a Singapore courtroom turned down a authorized problem by Dharmalingam’s mom, clearing the best way for the execution, in line with Reuters. At the tip of the listening to, Dharmalingam and his household wept as they grasped every others’ fingers by way of a spot in a glass display, Reuters reported, including that Dharmalingam’s cries of “ma” — which suggests “mother” — may very well be heard within the courtroom.

Anti-death penalty group Reprieve mentioned Dharmalingam’s “name will go down in history as the victim of a tragic miscarriage of justice.”

“Hanging an intellectually disabled, mentally unwell man because he was coerced into carrying less than three tablespoons of diamorphine is unjustifiable and a flagrant violation of international laws that Singapore has chosen to sign up to,” Reprieve director Maya Foa mentioned in a press release.

“Nagen’s last days were spent, like much of the last decade, in the torturous isolation of solitary confinement. He had to seek the court’s permission to hold his family’s hands one final time yesterday. Our thoughts are with Nagen’s family, who never stopped fighting for him; their pain is unimaginable.”

Singapore has a number of the strictest drug legal guidelines on this planet.

Trafficking a certain quantity of medicine outcomes — for instance, 15 grams (0.5 ounces) of heroin — in a compulsory dying sentence underneath the Misuse of Drugs Act. It was solely just lately — and after Dharmalingam’s case started — that the regulation was amended to permit for a convicted individual to flee the dying penalty in sure circumstances.

Dharmalingam spent a decade on dying row and through that point his situation additional deteriorated, in line with his lawyer.

About 300 folks held a candlelight vigil in a Singapore park on Monday to protest in opposition to Dharmalingam’s impending execution, in line with Reuters.