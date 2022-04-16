Singapore PM Lee says finance minister Wong to succeed as leader in 2025

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong mentioned on Saturday that Finance Minister Lawrence Wong would succeed him because the city-state’s chief.

Wong was chosen as chief of the ruling People’s Action Party’s (PAP) so-called fourth era group, in response to an announcement on Thursday, paving the best way for him to change into prime minister.

“The plan is for Lawrence to succeed me as PM, either before or after (if the PAP wins) the next General Election. It is due in 2025 and will surely be a tough fight,” Lee mentioned in a social media submit on Saturday.

Lee, whose father Lee Kwan Yew was the island nation’s independence chief, has been prime minister since 2004.

Stability has lengthy been one in all rich Singapore’s main strengths, making it a haven for buyers and companies in a area the place political upheaval just isn’t unusual.

Wong, 49, who helped steer the Southeast Asian city-state via the COVID-19 pandemic as co-chair of the federal government’s taskforce, had been tipped by analysts as a possible successor to Lee, 70.

Leadership succession within the nation, ruled by the PAP since its 1965 independence, is often a fastidiously deliberate affair.

But an sudden determination final 12 months by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat to step apart as Lee’s designated successor disrupted management planning.

“I am already 70 and I am looking forward to handing over to Lawrence once he is ready,” Lee advised a information convention. He mentioned they’d later determine whether or not he or Wong would lead the get together into the subsequent normal election.

Emerging from journey curbs and strict laws that made it a pandemic success story, Singapore is vying to retain and construct on its standing as a hub of worldwide commerce.

“The pandemic is not over, we have to get through it,” mentioned Wong when requested about main points dealing with the nation.

“There are considerable economic challenges to tackle arising from the war in Ukraine, not least the threat of higher and more persistent inflation and weaker growth.”

He mentioned the nation would additionally must look over the horizon to place itself in a extra “complex, volatile and unpredictable world.”

