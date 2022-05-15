Europe

Singapore temple offers pet blessings for Buddhist festival

Hundreds of Buddhists introduced their pet canine, cats, rabbits and even crustaceans to a temple in Singapore on Saturday to obtain blessings from monks and nuns.

Nearly 1,000 animals have been blessed throughout the occasion at Thekchen Choling temple, which was held as a part of Vesak celebrations, organisers mentioned.

Vesak is a crucial Buddhist pageant which celebrates Buddha’s start, enlightenment and loss of life.

Pet homeowners waited in a protracted queue for his or her flip to obtain blessings from a monk or a nun, who recited prayers as they positioned a relic on the animal’s head.

The occasion was free however guests have been inspired to make donations to the temple.



