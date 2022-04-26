Singaporeans hold vigil for Malaysians facing execution

Hundreds of Singaporeans held a candlelight vigil on Monday to protest the looming execution of two Malaysians convicted of drug offences, because the United Nations urged the city-state to spare them.

Nagaenthran Okay. Dharmalingam, a mentally disabled man arrested in 2009 for heroin trafficking, is to be hanged on Wednesday regardless of a world outcry.

Another Malaysian, Datchinamurthy Kataiah, is scheduled to be executed two days later, based on campaigners.

More than 400 Singaporeans gathered late Monday at “Speakers’ Corner” in a downtown park, the one place within the tightly managed city-state the place protests are allowed with out prior police approval.

The demonstrators held electrical candles, torches, and indicators studying “Abolish the death penalty” and “End oppression, not life”.

“No more blood on our hands”, the group chanted, in addition to “justice” and “freedom”.

It was the second sizeable demonstration in Singapore — the place protests are uncommon — in a number of weeks in opposition to the demise penalty.

Dharmalingamn was arrested on the age of 21 after being discovered with a small bundle of heroin and misplaced a last-ditch attraction in opposition to the demise sentence final month.

Supporters say he has an IQ of 69, a degree recognised as a incapacity, and was coerced into committing the crime.

His case has sparked widespread criticism, together with from the European Union and British billionaire Richard Branson.

Kataiah was arrested in 2011 and convicted on drug trafficking costs.

Speaking on the sidelines of the protest, his sister Sathirani instructed AFP she was “shocked” her brother will probably be hanged as he was a small-time courier.

“He feels that the punishment is not fair,” she mentioned.

UN rights workplace spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani urged Singapore “to immediately halt its execution plans, to consider granting Dharmalingham and Kataiah clemency, and to commute their sentences to prison terms.”

Singapore final month carried out its first execution since 2019. Alongside the 2 circumstances this week, activists worry there might be extra hangings within the coming months.

The city-state maintains the demise penalty for a number of offences and insists it has helped to maintain Singapore one among Asia’s most secure locations.