Singer Lira suffers a stroke – ‘Her speech has been impacted’ | Drum

Lira is being handled for a stroke and is in good spirits.

Well-known and liked afro-pop musician and songwriter Lerato “Lira” Molapo (44) has suffered a stroke.

In a press release by her administration workforce, they confirmed that the Feel Good singer had some well being challenges she was coping with.

“To Lira’s beloved fans, clients, and associates: As Lira’s family, we would like to take this opportunity to share some recent developments regarding Lira’s health. Lira recently traveled to Germany for performance but unfortunately suffered a stroke whilst there. As a result, her ability to communicate, in particular, her speech, has been impacted,” the assertion reads.

Read extra l Isibaya actress Asavela Mngqithi gets married – ‘I am a whole wife’

According to her workforce, she is at present present process therapy right here in South Africa, led by the “best medical team available”.

“Her medical team has advised that her journey to recovery will require patience and therefore, it is unlikely that she will be able to perform in the short term. That said, Lira is in good spirits and is surrounded by her loving family and close friends as she journeys towards a full recovery. “

The Ngiyazifela singer thanks everyone for their support.

“We thank you all in advance for your prayers, support, kindness, and utmost sensitivity and consideration during this very challenging time in her life. Let there be light!”

Read extra l Celebrity fashion designer Quiteria has died after a battle with cancer

According to an in depth pal, Lira is at dwelling and is recovering effectively.

“She left Germany and has been recovering well. We did not want to share the information too early, so we can give her time to recover. She is dong well and has cancelled her concerts. We thank God.”

Fans have been praying for her restoration.