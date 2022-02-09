Singer Montell Jordan is Excited to Watch Reaction of His Announcement Video Champion Ambassador Montell Jordan watches Special Olympics New York athlete Aziza react to his video asserting her participation within the Special Olympics USA Games 2022 in a earlier recording.



Champion Ambassador and recording artist Montell Jordan continues to be a loyal supporter of Special Olympics. He beforehand unveiled to Special Olympics New York athlete Aziza that she had been chosen to take part in powerlifting on the Special Olympics USA Games 2022 in Orlando, Florida. The sports activities that Aziza has skilled and competed in embody snowshoeing, basketball, volleyball, soccer, track, and bowling.

Montell had beforehand recorded the announcement that had been proven to her and he now will get to see how she reacted on this video.