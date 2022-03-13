Singer Traci Braxton dead at 50

Traci Braxton – singer, actuality star and sister of Grammy-winning singer Toni Braxton – has died on the age of fifty, it’s been confirmed.

Traci’s husband Kevin Surratt told TMZ: “We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory.”

She was reportedly surrounded by her sisters and mom when she handed.

On Saturday the Breathe Again singer confirmed her sister’s demise on Instagram.

“It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci,” Toni wrote alongside a black and white picture of her along with her sisters.

“Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly.

“Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake.

She continued: “We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life. We are family forever.”

Traci alongside along with her sisters Toni, Towanda, Trina, and Tamar Braxton signed their first report take care of Arista Records in 1989. After Toni departed in 1991, the remaining siblings grew to become backup singers for Toni’s first US tour.

In 2011 the ladies reunited for the favored actuality present, Braxton Family Values which additionally featured their mom.

The present had some bumpy moments, particularly when Tamar Braxton despatched WeTV execs a scathing letter evaluating them to “cruel white slave masters” who succeeded in “destroying a great black family.”

This shouldn’t be the primary premature demise for the Braxton clan.

In 2019, Lauren Braxton, who was the daughter of Traci’s brother Michael Braxton Jr., died of a drug overdose on the age of 24.

Besides starring in Braxton Family Values, Traci additionally appeared in season three of Marriage Boot Camp along with her husband.

She additionally had a busy profession exterior of actuality TV.

Her solo debut album, Crash & Burn, was launched in 2014 and he or she acted in movies reminiscent of Sinners Wanted and The Christmas Lottery.

This article initially appeared within the New York Post and was reproduced with permission.