Singer Unnikrishnan braids his daughter’s hair in this cute, viral video. Watch

The movies that present moments of bonding between mother and father and their kids are all the time an enormous hit on social media and rightfully so. These movies achieve much more recognition when any celeb is concerned. Just like this video that was posted on Instagram by iconic Carnatic vocalist and playback singer, Unnikrishnan P. The video additionally options his daughter and singer Uthara Unnikrishnan and there’s a good likelihood that this video will make you go ‘aww.’

The video opens to indicate the daddy and the daughter as they get pleasure from an attractive second of bonding with one another. As his daughter covers her face as a result of she is feeling embarrassed in a typical dad-daughter bonding trend, the video will get cuter. Unnikrishnan continues to braid his daughter’s hair with a number of focus and within the sweetest approach ever.

“Our parenting styles are different, but there are some cultural traditions that have been passed through us for years, especially when it comes to hair. There’s nothing new or earth shattering about plaiting somebody’s hair but for me it was a new experience and that too when I was doing it for my daughter, it was so much fun and an absolute delight!” reads the caption that this lovable video was shared with.

This video was shared on Instagram by Unnikrishnan three days in the past and has already acquired greater than 4.2 million views. The viral video has additionally acquired a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease admiring this stunning bond between the daddy and his daughter.

An Instagram person took to the feedback part in an effort to write, “Father’s care is always special when it comes to daughter. Lovely.” “Adorable duo – dad and daughter,” reads one other remark. A 3rd posted, “Great Unni Sir…no harm in following traditional habits…it’s good too. Makes bonding strong with children.”

