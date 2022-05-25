Singing climate protesters disrupt Shell shareholder meeting with “We will stop you!”





“Can I assume that you do not want me to speak?” Shell chair Andrew Mackenzie requested over chants reminiscent of “we will stop you” — sung to the tune of Queen’s “We Will Rock You” — and “Shell must fall”, which delayed the beginning of proceedings.

Police arrived on the venue in central London however allowed protesters to proceed chanting for over an hour after the assembly was supposed to begin.

“We’re here to embarrass them and hold them to account,” mentioned Aidan Knox of activists Money Rebellion, which is linked to local weather protest group Extinction Rebellion.

Both Mackenzie and Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden stayed on the rostrum, watching the protests stone-faced, at the same time as a display screen behind them mentioned the assembly was “temporarily paused” and non-protesting shareholders have been requested to depart.

After nearly two hours, Mackenzie mentioned police had requested all Shell workers, together with board members, to depart the venue. Once that they had left, the protesters departed voluntarily with police watching on. Shell mentioned in a press release: “We respect the right of everyone to express their point of view and welcome any engagement on our strategy and the energy transition which is constructive. However, this kind of disruption … is the opposite of constructive engagement.”. When the assembly resumed later, shareholders backed Shell’s local weather technique, whereas a local weather activist proposal from the Follow This group acquired fewer votes than final yr. Shell is coming beneath growing strain to attract up a extra radical local weather technique. In mid-March, environmental attorneys ClientEarth, which is a Shell shareholder, introduced they have been getting ready authorized motion in opposition to the administrators of Shell over the corporate’s local weather transition plan. In what they mentioned can be the primary such case of its variety, ClientEarth attorneys mentioned they have been searching for to carry the oil and gasoline firm’s 13 administrators personally answerable for what they take into account to be a failure to adequately put together for the worldwide shift to a low-carbon financial system. They mentioned that the board had did not undertake and implement a local weather technique that aligns with the 2015 Paris Agreement, claiming that quantities to an alleged breach of the administrators’ duties beneath the UK Companies Act. In May final yr, a courtroom within the Netherlands issued a landmark ruling that Royal Dutch Shell — because it was previously identified — should dramatically scale back its carbon emissions, in a call that has had penalties for different fossil gasoline corporations. The firm should slash its CO2 emissions by 45% by 2030 from 2019 ranges, in line with a judgment from a district courtroom in The Hague. That contains emissions from its personal operations and from the vitality merchandise it sells.





Source link