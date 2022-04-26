Singtel to issue debut digital sustainability-linked bond | singtel, bonds, addx, tokenisation, sustainabilitylinked bond, slb, digital bond | FinanceAsia

State-owned cellular community operator, Singapore Telecommunications Singtel has announced the pricing of a $100 million, five-year digital sustainability-linked bond SLB, by way of its wholly owned subsidiary, Singtel Group Treasury SGT.

The whole bond can be tokenised on digital securities alternate, ADDX. Tokenised, or digital, bonds are issued on blockchain and leverage good contract expertise to remove the guide processes all through the life cycle of a safety, together with issuance, distribution, custody and post-trade servicing.

“Tokenised securities are more efficient from both a cost and time perspective, because they eliminate manual processes and reduce the number of intermediaries needed for an issuance,” defined Oi-Yee Choo, CEO of…