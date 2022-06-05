Sinister scrivenery writ large

Just a few weeks in the past Fr Brian Lucas of North Sydney needed to give a presentation in France to 90 of his worldwide colleagues, concurrently translated in 5 languages. “Following the protocol I began by indicating I would speak in English. I then said I would speak very slowly, even though the Australian accent is the most elegant in the Anglophone world (C8). Everyone laughed. They understood.”

Different hemisphere, totally different planet (C8). Many years in the past Megan Jones of Pyrmont met a Midwest-American lady whereas they had been each travelling round Europe. “While sitting at a canal-side café in Venice and hoping to get some travel tips, I asked her what the highlight of her trip had been so far. She replied that it was encountering a group of fellow Episcopalians.”

When he visited a nationwide park in America (C8), Graham Hellyer of Belconnen (ACT) “asked the ranger if Australian veterans also got discounts. He replied, ‘No, only for Allied countries’.”

“My kingdom for a crown,” proclaims Bob Phillips of Cabarita, having “tried to find a pineapple crown (C8) for the centrepiece of our jubilee celebration cherries over the weekend, but to no avail. Curse you supermarkets!”

“We sinister people have always needed to ‘punch above our weight’ (C8) due to the dexter orientation of much around us,” writes Lyn Langtry of East Ryde. “However, after commenting about the upside-down heart in my cup, my barista turned the shape to accommodate my left-handed grip.” Kevin Harris of Beecroft suggests “checking out the current Australian cricket team, where they’re in the majority” for one more instance of left-handers punching above their weight.