After studying in regards to the new motive to name the Australian Prime Ministers’ workplace (C8) Joy Cooksey of Harrington fears “the PM’s office may need a permanent secretary of the ‘Sir Humphrey’ calibre to deal with the upsurge in annoying phone calls.”

John Perry of Enmore informs us that “Jai Hindley of WA is current running second, by a mere three seconds, in the overall standings of the Giro d’Italia. When asked by an interviewer if he was there to win he insisted that he wasn’t there to put socks on centipedes. The reaction of the tifosi was not reported.” Imagine the response if he’d used the spider variation as a substitute.

Observing a flock of a minimum of 25 ibis flying over his home in a ‘V’ formation heading east towards the town, Gerald Erickson of West Ryde questioned if “they would be migrating from the breeding areas of the Menindee lakes area and returning to the bins of the CBD for food, as surely the lakes would not be drying out with all this rain we are experiencing.”

Further to the failure to take away corflute posters (C8), Jeff Ralph of Glen Davis was driving from Lithgow to Bathurst late final week and seen that “the Nationals candidate A. Gee (not the more famous B. Gee) had left over 20 of them adorning trees by the side of the road. It was interesting to note that, whilst in the vicinity of the mining/industrial township of Lithgow, he was depicted hatless. As I approached the more agricultural township of Bathurst, his portrait was suddenly adorned with a broad-brimmed hat. As I passed Mt Panorama I looked carefully to see if he had put on a crash helmet, but no luck.”

While there was a lot curiosity within the tough finish of the pineapple (C8), we’ve been overlooking the perfect half. Maurice Collins of Wollongbar provides us a reminder. “The sweetest and tastiest part of a pineapple (C8) is always the bottom end (stalk end) not the top end (rough end). The pawpaw is the opposite to this. If you do a taste test, the end furthest from the stalk is always the tastiest.”