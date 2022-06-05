Sisodia alleges scam by Sarma, Assam CM denies

Delhi deputy chief minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Manish Sisodia on Saturday alleged corruption by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the course of the Covid-19 pandemic whilst Sarma denied the allegations and stated that he’ll quickly file a defamation swimsuit in opposition to Sisodia.

Addressing a press convention, Sisodia referred to a report revealed by The Wire in collaboration with The Cross Current, and alleged that Sarma had given authorities contracts to corporations run by his spouse and son’s enterprise companions to provide PPE kits above market charges in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic was raging throughout the nation.

The AAP chief alleged that whereas the Assam authorities procured PPE kits for ₹600 a bit from different firms, Sarma gave pressing provide orders to the corporations of his spouse and son’s enterprise companions for ₹990 and ₹1,680 a bit “taking advantage of the emergency situation”. Sisodia added that the agency belonging to Sarma’s spouse doesn’t even deal in medical gear.

Soon after, Sarma refuted the allegations in a tweet, and warned that he’ll file a prison defamation case in opposition to Sisodia. He stated that his spouse had donated 1,500 PPE kits to the federal government to save lots of lives at a time when none was out there in Assam. “At a time when the entire country was facing the worst pandemic in over 100 years , Assam hardly had any PPE Kits. My wife took the courage of coming forward and donating around 1500 free of cost to the govt to save lives. She didn’t take a single penny,” the Assam chief minister tweeted.

“Stop sermonising and I will see you soon in Guwahati as you will face criminal defamation,” Sarma tweeted.

Pijush Hazarika, Assam minister for data and public rlations, stated there was no rip-off within the provide of PPE kits and no member of the chief minister’s household had been concerned within the provide of any materials associated to the Covid pandemic.The allegations are “false, imaginary, malicious and can be attributed as the handiwork of a certain section with vested interests,’’ Hazarika said, according to a PTI report.

The allegations by Sisodia come in the backdrop of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arresting Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in connection with an alleged money laundering case. On Friday, the ED told the Delhi high court that Jain is only being questioned, and that he was not an accused in the case.

“On the orders of the BJP-led central government, the ED has arrested Jain without any solid proof. On the other hand, the central government has turned a blind eye towards the corruption being done by its own ministers. Making schools, providing world-class education and giving proper healthcare facilities is not corruption. Selling PPE kits at exorbitant rates during an emergency situation of pandemic is actual corruption. They better act first on their corrupt ministers rather than arresting ministers like Jain,” Sisodia stated in the course of the press convention.