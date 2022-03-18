Sister of US-UK national still held in Iran pleads for help

The sister of an Iranian-American environmentalist made a plea for his launch after two twin nationals together with British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been allowed to go away the nation this week.

Taraneh Tahbaz instructed Reuters that her brother, Morad Tahbaz, who additionally holds British citizenship, had been taken again to jail on Friday after being launched on furlough on Wednesday.

Shortly afterwards, a spokesman for Britain’s overseas ministry mentioned it had been instructed by Iran that Tahbaz, 66, had been taken again to Evin jail to be able to match an ankle bracelet and that he could be allowed out in coming hours.

Tahbaz was arrested in 2018 and sentenced to 10 years in jail for “assembly and collusion against Iran’s national security” and dealing for the United States as a spy.

On Thursday, Zaghari-Ratcliffe – who’s employed by the Thomson Reuters Foundation – and Anoosheh Ashoori arrived in Britain from Iran. Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in 2016 and spent more often than not after that in jail. Ashoori obtained a 10-year sentence in 2019.

Iran’s semi-official Fars information company mentioned they had been freed after Britain repaid a historic debt regarding the acquisition of army tanks.

Tahbaz’s sister, talking earlier than the feedback from Britain’s overseas ministry, mentioned the best way that her brother had been left in Iran was massively worrying.

“There are so many political things going on in the world that his case might just be swept under the rug,” she mentioned in an interview in Madrid the place she lives.

“We are hoping that the American authorities will react. We are hoping that British authorities will also come forward and help out because he is a British subject too, or are they only listening to the Iranians who say that he is an American?”

Tahrane Tahbaz mentioned her brother was affected by most cancers and had contracted COVID-19 twice.

“My brother’s condition is very precarious right now and I urge and plea that the American authorities put all their efforts behind getting him out,” she mentioned.

“If the UK authorities can bring themselves to help, it would do a great deal.”

