Sisters show cool moves to Hrithik Roshan’s Ghungroo while visiting Disneyland. Watch

The song Ghungroo from the film War that includes Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor has been a fan favorite since its launch. There are additionally quite a few videos on the Internet that present folks grooving to the tune and displaying hook steps. Amid these, one video has captured folks’s consideration. Shared on Instagram, the video reveals two girls dancing to the tune at Disneyland.

The video is posted on the Instagram web page Jikaria Sisters, it’s a web page crammed with numerous movies of three sisters displaying their dancing prowess. In the Ghungroo-related video, nonetheless, solely two of the sisters are seen dancing and displaying some superb strikes. The video reveals Omika Jikaria and Aashika. “Miss dancing at the most magical place on earth,” they wrote whereas posting the video together with the hashtags like #disneyland.

The video opens to indicate the sisters standing in entrance of a Disney fortress. They are seen sporting related outfits and displaying their cool strikes to the hit quantity by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video has been shared earlier this month. Since being posted, the clip has gathered greater than 2.6 million views and gone viral. The video has additionally prompted folks to publish numerous sorts of feedback. Some additionally wrote how a lot they love the dance movies by the sisters.

“Loved the expressions,” posted an Instagram person. “Awesome. Keep going man,” shared one other. “Love this,” expressed a 3rd. “Y’all are MAGICAL,” wrote a fourth. What are your ideas on the dance video?