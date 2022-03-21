Sit Back, Unwind And Indulge: Mary Lou’s Is The Newest All-Day Diner In Delhi

What does bliss imply to you? For us, it is about kicking again our heels, sipping a calming drink and feasting on some good meals. If you’re a foodie like us and engaging meals is all that you simply ever scout for, you’re undoubtedly in for a deal with. An all-new diner has made its entry on Delhi’s buzzing restaurant scene and it’s already creating waves amongst food-lovers on-line. Mary Lou’s is the most recent entrant in Saket, New Delhi and it’s about all issues indulgent, scrumptious and drool-worthy.

Trust us after we say that this eatery is nothing like your regular restaurant. A comfy and cheerful vibe instantly pops out on the first have a look at Mary Lou’s exteriors. The all-day diner is serving American, Asian and European-inspired fare and thus has loads of choices suited to all types of palates. While dinner meals has at all times been related to consolation, the eatery is aiming to offer it an experimental contact. Chef Vaibhav Bhargava is the guide chef who has designed this splendidly avant-garde menu for Mary Lou’s.

Appetizers and Drinks

We begin off our meal with a spread of tantalizing and distinguished appetizers that was mixture of many cuisines. The Carrot Hummus with root chips and crunchy veggies is our first choose adopted by the Avo-Love Toast , Crushed avocado is served with a creamy and buttery sourdough toast on this yummy deal with. The Mac n Truffle Croquette is a model new spin on the tacky deal with. Crunchy and tacky unexpectedly, the dish is served with Truffle Jalapeno Mayo on the facet.

Mac n Truffle Croquettes And Avo-Love Toast. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Apart from this, we additionally sampled the Barbecue Chicken Wings glazed with a delicious Barbecue Chilli sauce. The style profile certainly appealed to our palette and love for barbecue meals. The Garlic and Rosemary Bread with Mary’s Olive Oil was gentle and completely melt-in-the-mouth. The curiously candy ingredient to it got here from the particular Sriracha Butter generously unfold on high.

For the drinks, we selected to strive the signature Lou Lou Yuzu – a refreshing beverage made with the East Asian Fruit Yuzu, lime juice, mint and soda. The Lavender Lemonade was our subsequent choose, a brightly-hued beverage undoubtedly price of the ‘gram!

Lou Lou Yuzu and Truffle Chicken. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Main Course And Desserts

If you thought that the appetizers had selection, wait until you see the principle course menu at Mary Lou’s. From Risotto to plant-based Burgers, they’ve all of it! We tried their toothsome Burrata and Pesto Flatbread that was too good to overlook. With creamy contemporary Burrata, contemporary Basil pesto and Balsamic discount, we could not get sufficient of it. The Truffle Chicken was the subsequent dish on our radar – grilled hen served in a creamy Mascarpone Truffle Sauce. The creamy preparation tingled our tastebuds! Lastly, the Cauli-Fornia Love was a dish that might absolutely attraction to all Thai food lovers. With roasted cauliflower and spiced coconut and chilli sauce, the dish additionally got here with steamed Jasmine rice on the facet.

Garlic Bread and Cauli-Fornia Love. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Two desserts that we actually loved from Mary Lou’s menu have been the Vanilla Milk Cake and Mary’s Cheesecake , Both have been delectable and introduced an extremely candy finish to our meal.

So, the subsequent time you’re on the lookout for a spot to sit back, unwind and indulge – Mary Lou’s ought to be your high choose! We wager you will be making some superb recollections accompanied with top-notch meals.

What: Mary Lou’s

Where: Shop 149, DLF Avenue, Saket

When: 11:30 am to 12 midnight

Price for 2: Rs. 1,000 for 2 folks (approx.)