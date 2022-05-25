Situation in Ukraine’s Lugansk worse ‘with every hour’: Governor

The governor of Ukraine’s jap Lugansk area stated Tuesday that the scenario there was worsening “with every hour” as advancing Russian troops seize extra territory and “completely destroy” a key metropolis.

“The situation is very difficult and unfortunately it is only getting worse. It is getting worse with every day and even with every hour,” governor Sergiy Gaidai stated in a video on Telegram. “Shelling is increasing more and more. The Russian army has decided to completely destroy (key city) Severodonetsk.”

“The city is being bombed by aviation, shelled by multiple launch rocket systems, artillery, mortars, tanks,” he stated.

“They are simply eliminating Severodonetsk from the earth.”

He spoke as Russian forces stepped up their offensive within the final pocket of resistance round Lugansk and after Moscow claimed it was “nearing” full management of the area.

Gaidai stated the Russian military was attempting to interrupt Ukrainian defence strains into Severodonetsk from “different directions.”

He additionally stated that an essential freeway that hyperlinks the cities of Lysychansk and Bakhmut was beneath fixed fireplace.

“It is really extremely dangerous to drive there,” he stated.

Gaidai stated that whereas the scenario was “nearly critical”, Ukrainian troops are nonetheless “holding up”.

“We are like Mariupol now. Putting all of our efforts here so that they (the Russians) do not go further,” he stated, referring to Ukraine’s port metropolis battered by Russian forces that grew to become a logo of fierce resistance.

