Situation of hosting Asia Cup in SL will be assessed on final day of IPL: Jay Shah | Cricket News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: Jay Shah, president of the Asian Cricket Council and the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Friday stated the state of affairs of internet hosting the Asia Cup 2022 in Sri Lanka, will probably be assessed on the day of the ultimate of the continuing Indian Premier League (IPL).
Asia Cup 2022 was scheduled to be hosted in Sri Lanka on August 27 however because of the ongoing financial disaster within the nation, many questions are being raised.
Sri Lanka is battling a extreme financial disaster with meals and gasoline shortage affecting a lot of the individuals within the island nation because the onset of the pandemic.
“I had a detailed discussion with the officials of Sri Lanka Cricket on the situation in the country and its impact on cricket. SLC is hopeful of delivering a safe and successful Men’s Asia Cup. The office-bearers of SLC will be hosted at IPL 2022 final on May 29, and we will further assess the situation,” Jay Shah advised ANI.
The economic system has been in a free-fall because the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, affecting tourism, the largest contributor to Sri Lanka’s GDP.
Sri Lanka can be dealing with a overseas change scarcity, which has affected its capability to import meals and gasoline. The scarcity of important items pressured Sri Lanka to hunt help from pleasant nations.
The financial state of affairs has led to very large protests with calls for for the resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
Earlier, in a particular handle to the nation on Monday, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa requested individuals to stay affected person and cease taking to the streets with a purpose to allow the federal government to resolve the state of affairs.
