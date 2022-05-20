SIU mute on claims that Dedani Mkhize paid back money he scored from Digital Vibes contract | News24

The SIU is not going to be drawn on claims that Dedani Mkhize paid again funds linked to the Digital Vibes contract.

A social media put up by Shauwn Mkhize claims that Dedani had paid again the cash.

The SIU mentioned the matter was earlier than the court docket.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has declined to touch upon claims that former well being minister Zweli Mkhize’s son, Dedani, has allegedly paid again the cash he acquired from Digital Vibes.

A social media put up by soccer membership proprietor, Shauwn Mkhize, sparked questions on whether or not Dendani had paid again the funds.

Shauwn posted an image of herself, standing subsequent to the previous minister and his son, by which she detailed her efforts to reconcile the daddy and son, who’ve an estranged relationship.

Zweli Mkhize had beforehand portrayed his relationship with his son as estranged – and that he was unaware of his involvement within the Digital Vibes contract.

“I’m glad Dedani did the right thing by paying back all the money in question to SIU and allowing the law to run its cause”, Shauwn Mkhize wrote on her Instagram web page.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago instructed News24 on Thursday that he couldn’t verify the claims made within the social media put up.

He mentioned the matter was sub judice. “We cannot comment on the claims as the matter is before the court,” Kganyago mentioned.

Dedani beforehand denied benefitting from the Digital Vibes contract.

READ: Digital Vibes: SIU wins bid to go after companies linked to Mkhize family

The SIU flagged the R150 million contract as fraudulent.

The unit mentioned the contract, awarded to Digital Vibes as an extension to the NHI media marketing campaign, benefitted shut associates of the previous minister and his household.

The unit labelled the community used to distribute cash linked to the contract as a “money laundering scheme”.

Digital Vibes was run by Tahera Mather and Naadhira Mitha, who have been shut associates of Mkhize snr.

The unit discovered that Dedani benefitted greater than R1 million from the contract.

The cash was channelled to his farming enterprise and to fund the operation of self-importance companies, which is linked to Dedani and his spouse.

The SIU has utilized to put aside the R150 million contract and to retrieve all of the funds linked to it.

We wish to hear your views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.