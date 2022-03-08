‘SIU overzealous in trying to get money from us’ – companies linked to Digital Vibes tell court | News24

The Special Investigating Unit has argued earlier than the Special Tribunal {that a} money-laundering scheme was at play within the R150 million contract awarded to Digital Vibes by the Department of Health.

The SIU seeks to get better funds from the contract from a further six corporations with hyperlinks to former well being minister Zweli Mkhize’s household.

The accused corporations had described the SIU’s utility as “overzealous” and weak.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been painted as "overzealous" in its pursuit to get better funds linked to Digital Vibes from corporations linked to former well being minister Zweli Mkhize's household.

On Tuesday, the SIU argued strongly earlier than Judge Lebogang Modiba on the Special Tribunal on why the unit ought to be allowed to get better prices from six corporations who had allegedly acquired funds from Digital Vibes.

The unit had lodged a assessment utility to have the R150 million Digital Vibes contract with the Department of Health put aside.

Tuesday’s proceedings have been a part of a separate utility that sought to hitch the six respondents in the fee restoration facet of the Digital Vibes assessment courtroom matter.

For the SIU, advocate Barry Roux argued that the six corporations needed to be held accountable for benefitting from proceeds initially paid from Digital Vibes’ financial institution accounts to their financial institution accounts.

These corporations have been alleged to have additional transferred the preliminary funds to entities linked to Mkhize’s household.

‘Money-laundering scheme’

Roux described the sequence of funds as a money-laundering scheme supposed to learn the Mkhize household and conceal their legal responsibility.

The corporations included All Out Trading (Pty), Tusokuhle Farming, Azwakele Trading and Projects (Pty) Ltd and/or Sithokozile Khaliphile Mkhize, Cedar Falls Properties, Mateta Projects and Sirela Trading.

Cedar Falls Properties had May Mkhize, the ex-minister’s spouse, listed as its sole director.

While Tusokuhle Farming was linked to Dedani Mkhize – the couple’s son.

The foremost characters within the money-laundering enterprise have been allegedly Mateta Projects which acquired preliminary funds from Digital Vibes.

Those proceeds have been later paid over to Sirela Trading, an organization linked to Protus Sokhela – an affiliate of the Mkhize household.

Proceeds from Sirela have been later distributed to entities associated to the Mkhize household.

Opponents to utility label it as “weak”

The authorized workforce for the respondents opposed the SIU’s utility.

Advocate Gregory Harper for Sirela Trading and Tusokuhle Farming mentioned the SIU needed to be reined in for being overzealous in its strategy.

He mentioned his shoppers had no connection to the unique assessment utility, and as such, the SIU’s mission to get better funds from his shoppers held no benefit.

Harper mentioned:

The SIU should be reined in if it turns into overzealous. This is what we are saying this case is about. The SIU is making unsubstantiated allegations based mostly on hypothesis. These are wild allegations.

“The fact is one must still examine the basics. My clients have got nothing to do with the impunity of the review application of the contract. It has nothing to do with them. What has to do with my clients is the money judgments sought against them, which are bundled into the review application. The SIU has not made out a case against my clients,” Harper argued.

He mentioned the SIU’s try and hyperlink the proceeds of cash paid over by Digital Vibes to his shoppers was hopeless.

“The money was paid from the government’s bank to Digital Vibes’ bank, and it then became mixed up in the bank’s monies and lost its identity. Then the money was apparently paid from Digital Vibes’ bank to Mthethwa’s bank and then to Sirela. It is a hopeless case to try and trace that money and say that the money that ended at Sirela and Tusokuhle was stolen money. It was not. It was another bank’s money, and that money had long lost its identity. That should be the end of the matter,” Harper mentioned.

Advocate Reg Willis for Mdu Mthethwa of Mateta Projects described the SIU’s utility as stillborn and ought to be dismissed with prices.

He additionally argued that the SIU had didn’t make a case in opposition to Mthethwa within the matter justifying a price restoration utility.

Similar arguments have been made by Cedar Falls Properties, who argued that the SIU was trying to solid a large web, hoping that one thing would stick.

Roux mentioned the authorized arguments by the respondents have been weak.

He informed the courtroom that the SIU had a robust case proving how cash was transferred from Digital Vibes to those accused entities.

Modiba reserved judgment within the matter.

Digital Vibes was linked to the previous minister’s associates Tahera Mather and Naadhira Mitha.

Digital Vibes was initially awarded a media marketing campaign contract with the well being division for the National Health Insurance.

The contract was unlawfully expanded underneath Mkihze’s stress, the SIU mentioned in its report.

Mkhize had since utilized to the Gauteng High Court to assessment the SIU report and findings in opposition to him.

