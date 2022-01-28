SIU report: Limpopo govt imposes media ban ‘until province has concluded its processes’ | News24

The Limpopo authorities won’t communicate on the SIU report into PPE corruption.

The Limpopo authorities will not touch upon the findings of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) till they’ve an implementation plan.

The SIU report launched this week revealed a litany of offences within the procurement of non-public protecting gear (PPE) within the province.

The report, amongst others, urged the provincial well being division had irregularly awarded PPE tenders price R125 million. Thirty-three prison instances have been referred to legislation enforcement companies.

On Thursday, in an announcement, the provincial authorities mentioned particular person departments wouldn’t be responding to media enquiries on the matter – “until the province has concluded its processes”.

Speaking to News24 on the “media ban”, spokesperson Ndavhe Ramakuela mentioned the measure was taken to offer the federal government time to review the report and make pronouncements on an implementation plan.

“We can’t put a blanket ban on the matter. How can we ask people to investigate you and then put a blanket over it?

“Once the processes and the entire implications thereof have been assessed, a full report can be issued,” Ramakuela said.

Lies

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Conty Lebepe Foundation urged Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha to take action against corruption and “those that have been attempting to supply a laughing inventory out of him by way of manipulative [sic] and lies that every part was aboard”.

“Our suspicions concerning the extent of rot within the division of well being in Limpopo have been confirmed.

“However, of grave concern is not the only level of looting in the department (of health), but the extent to which they feed lies to Premier Stan Mathabatha, which makes him look like he is not staying in the same province with people of Limpopo,” the inspiration mentioned.

The basis known as for an investigation into laundry providers, safety providers, perishables, coal provide and upkeep contracts.