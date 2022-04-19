SIU shifts R73m municipal overcharge probe to Special Tribunal | Citypress

Lufuno Mphaphuli, had been at loggerheads with the SIU and had pursued litigation to evaluate and put aside the unit’s report, however he has been unsuccessful to this point. Photo: Nomzamo Yuku

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has proposed that its dispute with {an electrical} engineering firm, Mphaphuli Consulting, over its alleged overcharging of a Limpopo municipality for an estimated R73 million be referred to the Special Tribunal.

The firm’s proprietor, Lufuno Mphaphuli, had been at loggerheads with the SIU and had pursued litigation to evaluate and put aside the unit’s report, however he has been unsuccessful to this point.

The report claimed that Mphaphuli Consulting overcharged the Fetakgomo Tubatse Local Municipality when it was contracted to implement a R326 million challenge to affect 20 000 rural households in 2013.

Mphaphuli failed in his Polokwane High Court bid to have the SIU report reviewed and put aside. On April 11, the court docket dismissed his utility for go away to enchantment the choice.

His grievance was that:

•The SIU investigated his firm based mostly on a 2014 presidential proclamation that aimed to probe allegations of corruption and maladministration in opposition to the municipality’s officers and never the corporate;

•The SIU was biased in direction of the municipal officers and made no findings in opposition to them, as he couldn’t have siphoned the general public funds with out their involvement; and

•The SIU had did not interview and accumulate proof from all authorities entities that had been concerned within the challenge, such because the municipality, the division of mineral assets and power, National Treasury and Eskom.

However, in August, the mineral assets and power division instructed City Press that it had no downside with the quantity Mphaphuli charged for the challenge, because it had allotted funding for the challenge.

The division responded:

The value per connection by the municipality was benchmarked and authorized.

Mphaphuli argued that the SIU’s motion was procedurally unfair and may very well be reviewed below the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act 3 of 2000.

The SIU’s report, which was completed in September 2019, discovered that Mphaphuli Consulting overcharged the municipality by R73 million.

Mphaphuli acquired the report in December 2020 by means of a Promotion of Access to Information Act utility and was already concerned in litigation with the Fetakgomo Tubatse municipality for untimely termination of his contract and the nonpayment of an bill of R10 million.

Mphaphuli supposed to take the matter to the Bloemfontein Supreme Court of Appeal. However, the SIU requested him by way of Twitter if he want to have the matter dealt with by the Special Tribunal.

The tribunal supplied an expeditious course of to resolve issues of restoration of state funds that may take a few years by means of the traditional court docket processes.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago had not responded to questions by the point of publication.

Mphaphuli mentioned on Tuesday that he was eager to take the matter to the Special Tribunal.

He had since responded to the tweet in a letter written to SIU head Advocate Andy Mothibi wherein he identified that 5 years for the reason that municipality “hired” the SIU to research his firm, the SIU had not recognized the political office-bearer or the official of the municipality who intentionally or negligently made or authorised the overcharging by Mphaphuli Consulting.

He added: “Five years after commencing an investigation of Mphaphuli Consulting, the SIU had not referred any evidence to the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] as required by the SIU Act, which says that the SIU may refer evidence regarding or which points to the commission of an offence to the relevant prosecuting authority.”

Mphaphuli mentioned that the SIU instituted its declare to recuperate the R73 million within the Polokwane High Court on October 24 2017, however the SIU had proven no urge for food to expedite the conclusion of the case, regardless of his makes an attempt in 2019 to push for a trial.

“Currently, the SIU has no preservation order for the R73 million that it seeks to recover and there has never been any attempt by the SIU to make such a preservation order.” He alleged:

It is tempting to conclude that the SIU’s targets had been by no means to recuperate the alleged monies however to create adverse narratives in opposition to Mphaphuli Consulting.

Mphaphuli claimed that his issues began in 2018 when the municipality withheld funds and he needed to take them to court docket.

In 2018, Mphaphuli hooked up the municipality’s property and financial institution accounts when the council defied a Polokwane High Court ruling to pay R41 million for work his firm had achieved. The Fetakgomo Tubatse council misplaced the case on enchantment and was compelled to pay up.