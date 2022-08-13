SIU to probe security contracts in Mogale City | News24
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will examine corruption allegations referring to safety service contracts within the Mogale City municipality in Gauteng, in response to spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.
Kganyago mentioned on Friday that President Cyril Ramaphosa had authorised the unit to conduct the investigation with a give attention to presumably irregular funds and the restoration of monetary losses the state or the municipality might need suffered.
Kganyago added that the conduct of contractors, suppliers, service suppliers and officers within the municipality would additionally kind a part of the investigation.
He mentioned the investigation would look into “an armed and unarmed security services contract by or on behalf of the municipality. The probe will focus on any payments made that may not have been fair, competitive, transparent, equitable or cost-effective, or contrary to applicable legislation”.
