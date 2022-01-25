SIU wants action on ex JB Marks mayor still earning salary despite links to Covid-19 corruption | News24

The Special Investigating Unit’s probe into authorities Covid-19 procurement has been made public.

The former mayor of JB Marks Local Municipality, Kgotso Khumalo, continues to earn a councillor’s wage regardless of a referral for disciplinary motion.

Despite assurances from the North West Cogta MEC Lena Miga, little motion has been taken in opposition to Khumalo.

Kgotso Khumalo, the previous mayor of JB Marks Local Municipality, continues to earn a councillor’s wage regardless of being implicated in Covid-19 procurement corruption.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) was involved that no motion had been taken in opposition to Khumalo regardless of proof that he had allegedly facilitated an unlawful deal associated to Covid-19 procurement. The SIU probed procurement within the North West municipality and located that a number of service suppliers had been overpaid for companies.

The unit additionally discovered that Khumalo had a hand in facilitating a R1.2 million contact to Potch-Tlokwe Chamber of Commerce.

The probe discovered that the corporate invoiced the municipality for R1.2 million to cater to the homeless in the course of the lockdown.

There had been no supporting paperwork that motivated the necessity for this fee made in April 2020.

The SIU discovered that Khumalo had influenced the R1.2 million fee from the mayor’s finances. The fee was deemed irregular and illegal in accordance with the prescripts of the Constitution and public procurement laws, together with the Municipal Financial Management Act (MFMA).

“Any payments that JB Marks made to Potch-Tlokwe Chamber without any contracts and SCM processes being followed is deemed to constitute irregular expenditure and/or fruitless and wasteful, as referred to in the MFMA,” the SIU report acknowledged.

The SIU advisable that Khumalo face government motion from Co-operative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs MEC Lena Miga. Khumalo resigned as mayor in May 2021.

His choice to step apart was linked to the ANC’s step-aside decision. Despite dealing with corruption prices, Khumalo remained on the payroll as a councillor.

The SIU stated it was involved that no disciplinary motion had been taken in opposition to Khumalo.

The matter was referred for government motion on 11 November 2020.

The SIU stated:

It is vital that this matter is attended to. The SIU has raised this with the related MEC for consideration.

The unit had additionally made referrals for felony prices and brought disciplinary motion in opposition to key JB Marks officers who signed off on the overpayment of service suppliers for Covid-19 procurement of companies.

Khumalo was considered one of three political figures who had been referred for government motion by the SIU.

Former Gauteng well being MEC Bandile Masuku was faraway from his place following his implication in Covid-19 corruption.

Former Eastern Cape well being MEC Sindiswa Gomba was additionally fired from her place after her implication in the identical investigation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday made public the SIU report into Covid-19 procurement. The unit probed greater than 5 000 authorities contracts issued between January and July 2020.

