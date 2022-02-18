Six African countries to receive mRNA vaccine technology in WHO project | News24

A HyPerforma single-use fermento at Afrigen. Scientists use this to domesticate E. Coli, which makes the DNA that’s extracted and purified. The DNA then types a template for the mRNA.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) mentioned on Friday that six African nations – Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, and Tunisia – could be the primary on the continent to obtain the know-how wanted to supply mRNA vaccines.

The know-how switch mission, launched final yr, goals to assist low- and middle-income nations manufacture mRNA vaccines at scale and in response to worldwide requirements.

mRNA is the superior know-how utilized by corporations like Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna for his or her Covid-19 photographs.

The WHO established its world mRNA know-how switch hub after vaccine hoarding by rich nations and corporations prioritising gross sales to governments that might pay the very best value meant low-and middle-income nations had been pushed to the again of the queue for Covid-19 vaccines.

