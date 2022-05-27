Six Barcelona bars serving delicious free tapas

Spain is after all celebrated for its tapas, small plates of meals, designed for sharing and consisting of favourites akin to patatas bravas (fried potatoes topped with spicy sauce), pimientos de padrón (fried inexperienced peppers) and croquetas (croquettes of various varieties akin to ham or mushrooms).

One principle is that tapas had been invented as a way to cowl your wine or beer glass, in order that flies and different bugs wouldn’t fly in. The barman would give clients a chunk of bread topped with jamón (ham) or queso (cheese) as a way to act as a lid or in Spanish ‘tapa’, therefore the title tapas.

Although most cities in Spain now not serve free tapas once you purchase a drink, there are nonetheless some cities the place you might be assured a free snack. This continues to be true within the southern cities of Granada, Almería and Jaén, in León and Segovia, in addition to a number of others dotted across the nation.

Despite this, you’ll be able to nonetheless discover the odd bar serving the old style free tapa in a few of Spain’s largest and costliest cities, together with Madrid and Barcelona.

So, subsequent time you’re within the Catalan capital, avoid wasting cash by visiting one among these bars, the place you’ll nonetheless get served a free tapa alongside together with your drink.

Keep in thoughts, you received’t be served a free drink if you happen to simply order a espresso and generally not with a comfortable drink both, it’s normally once you purchase a glass of beer or wine.

Ca’l Chusco

This small conventional bar within the outdated fisherman’s neighbourhood of Barceloneta affords one free tapa each time you order a drink. It’s normally one thing small and easy, however if you happen to’re nonetheless hungry then you’ll be able to at all times order one among their scrumptious paellas or plates or seafood too.

Raspall

This cute and modern little tapas joint, located on the sting of Gracia, is so in style that it typically will get very crowded, so get right here early if you’d like a spot on the bar. It prices round €2-4 for a drink and a small tapas dish, which you’ll select from a big choice. There’s all the things from croquetas and hummus to small sausages.

Pappa e Citti

It’s not simply genuine Spanish bars providing free tapas in Barcleona, at conventional Sardinian restaurant Pappa e Citti within the barrio of Gracia, they provide it too. Be conscious that free tapas together with your drink is barely served between 6-9pm. Small tapas choices could have an Italian twist or perhaps one thing easy like a chunk of bread topped with cream cheese and caramelised onions.

La Xula Taperia

In the guts of the Gracia neighbourhood, this contemporary and classy bar affords the closest factor to a Granadino-style free plate of tapas. Rather than only a small piece of bread topped with an ingredient, their free choices embody meatballs, anchovies and even ensaladilla rusa (Russian potato salad).

Casa Arana

Located within the coronary heart of the Sant Andreu neighbourhood, not removed from the metro cease of the identical title, Casa Arana is a small native barrio bar. As properly because the common drinks on provide, they make their very own beer in both tostada (toasted) or rubia (pale) varieties, which is served in a tall glass and appears like an ice cream sundae. The free tapa served together with your drink is usually a chunk of baguette topped with a easy ingredient akin to jamón, chistorra (cured sausage) or cheese.

Cassette Bar

This tapas and cocktail bar positioned within the coronary heart of Raval has a decidedly 80s themed vibe and title to match. They have been serving free tapas for the previous 14 years – one thing typical like piece of bread and tomato topped with a slice of tortilla (Spanish omelette).