Six children among 13 migrants found dead off Tunisia

Tunisian authorities recovered the our bodies of 13 migrants, together with six ladies and 6 kids, after their boats capsized making an attempt to make the harmful sea crossing to Italy, a courtroom official mentioned Saturday.

The migrants have been all from sub-Saharan Africa and had set off in two boats, mentioned Mourad Turki, spokesman for the courtroom within the Mediterranean port metropolis of Sfax.

Rescuers pulled 37 migrants from the water on Friday and Saturday however a dozen extra remained unaccounted for, he informed AFP.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the apps.

Tunisia and neighboring Libya are key departure factors for migrants in search of to achieve European shores, typically in vessels which might be barely seaworthy.

The United Nations’ refugee company UNHCR has mentioned that round 1,300 migrants drowned or went lacking within the central Mediterranean in 2021, making it the world’s deadliest migration route.

The International Organization for Migration estimates that greater than 18,000 migrants have died or disappeared whereas making an attempt to make the crossing since 2014.

Read extra:

Greece using migrants to expel others: Rights group

Two migrants drown off Morocco coast, more than 200 arrested

Migrant deaths on sea routes from North Africa to Europe up 155 pct: UN