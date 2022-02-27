Six dead, thousands in Ipswich and Brisbane on alert as wild weather continues to lash Queensland

He mentioned that flooding estimates included conditions the place the floodwater entered entrance gardens or backyards, however didn’t essentially enter the house. Wivenhoe Dam was on account of begin releasing water once more, as a precaution, and Cr Schrinner mentioned households ought to put together for Sunday morning’s excessive tide. “Residents in low-lying areas should make sure they’re prepared. Stock up on sandbags at our depots, ensure your household has essentials and know when it’s time to leave,” he mentioned. Business house owners in Oxley transfer inventory to increased floor. Credit:Zach Hope Brisbane City, Bulimba, Hamilton, Milton, New Farm, Newstead, Norman Park, Oxley, Rocklea, South Brisbane, St Lucia, Teneriffe, Toowong, West End, Windsor and Yeronga had been within the hazard zones in response to the mapping.

A extreme climate warning for damaging winds and heavy rainfall was nonetheless in place for Queensland’s south-east coast and components of the Darling Downs and Granite Belt, together with Brisbane, Gold Coast and Ipswich. The Bureau of Meteorology warned that intense rainfall resulting in “dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding” was attainable in coastal areas south of Caloundra and the Gold Coast hinterland. As thunderstorms transfer via, these areas might obtain as much as 200 millimetres of rain in six hours, and there have already been landslides. SES volunteer Merryl Dray died in floodwaters within the Lockyer Valley. A nicely revered SES employee who was on her approach to assist a trapped household is among the many six individuals who have died within the emergency.

Ipswich-based volunteer Merryl Dray died when the automobile she was travelling in was swept off a street on Friday evening at Coolana within the Lockyer Valley. She has been remembered a much-loved member of the Lowood SES Group, and a number of other authorities publicly expressed their condolences to her family and friends, together with the Premier. Queensland’s Department of Transport warned that a whole lot of roads within the state have been closed or broken on account of heavy rain and floodwater. NSW can also be bracing for heavy rains, because the low-pressure system which developed in south-east Queensland is forecast to trace south, into the north-east of NSW.