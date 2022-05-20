Six imposters arrested at CISF recruitment centre appearing for exam

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh police have busted a racket and arrested six imposters in Durg district who have been showing for the bodily examination phase of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) instead of the true candidates, officers mentioned on Friday.

The accused have been recognized as Chandrashekhar Singh, Shyamvir Singh, Mahendra Singh, Ajeet Singh and Hariom Dutt, all residents of Uttar Pradesh and Durgesh Singh Tomar, a resident of Morena in Madhya Pradesh. They have been making an attempt to look in a bodily take a look at on the Recruitment and Training Centre (RTC) of the CISF after clearing a written take a look at carried out by Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

Police mentioned they recovered faux Aadhaar playing cards and Chhattisgarh domicile certificates from the possession of the accused.

“The gang was busted based on a mismatch of biometrics of proxy candidates before their physical examination in Durg on Thursday. Till now we have arrested six accused. Many more are likely to be arrested. Teams have been sent to Agra (Uttar Pradesh) and Morena (MP) where the kingpins are located. Teams have been formed to investigate the case,” mentioned Durg superintendent of police Abhishek Pallav.

Police mentioned every candidate paid ₹5 lakh to go the take a look at, and on this specific case, the identical imposter had appeared for the written examination on completely different dates for all candidates.

“Agents will search for willing unemployed youth who are ready to pay for jobs. In this case ₹5 lakh was taken from each candidate and then they used to hire a good proxy candidate who could clear the written exam. In this case, the same person impersonated all the candidates and appeared for exams on four different dates,” mentioned the SP.

After the written examinations have been cleared, the gang chosen 4 different imposters who may clear bodily examinations.

“The kingpin seems to be from Morena who seems to have a chain of agents for luring unemployed youth,” the SP mentioned.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh police have additionally served discover to the SSC to inquire how these imposters appeared within the written exams and motion might be taken primarily based on investigation.

“There seems to be no role of the CISF officials but the role of SSC employees or the officials at examination centres cannot be ruled out,” the SP mentioned.