Sports
Six Indian boxers clinch gold at Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships | Boxing News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: Six Indian junior boxers, together with Vini, Yakshika and Vidhi, registered contrasting wins to assert gold medals of their respective weight classes on the 2022 ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Sunday.
Vini, the diminutive boxer from Hisar, beat Karina Tokubay of Kazakhstan within the flyweight 50kg closing.
The Indian boxer began off effectively and received the primary spherical convincingly, earlier than her opponent made a powerful comeback within the second spherical, which set the tone for a fierce closing spherical that noticed each the boxers trade quite a lot of punches. Vini was scoring persistently and shifting across the ring enroute securing a 5-0 verdict in her favour.
Yakshika (52kg) displayed outstanding braveness and temperament in opposition to Uzbekistan‘s Rakhima Bekniyazova to mount a comeback. The pugilist from Panipat conceded quite a lot of punches within the first spherical and was trailing 0-5.
But, she got here again strongly within the second spherical and counter-attacked brilliantly to degree the scores. She continued her aggressive strategy within the final spherical to finish the comeback and win 4-1.
Vidhi notched up a snug 5-0 win in opposition to Aya Suwindeh of Jordan within the 57kg featherweight closing. The Indian was in cruise management all through the bout and compelled the opponent to play at her phrases. Playing at a distance, Vidhi was choosing her punches well and moved round swiftly all through the bout, with out giving any likelihood to the native woman.
Defending Champion Nikita Chand (60kg) grabbed the yellow steel once more as she dominated her bout in opposition to Uldana Taubay of Kazakhstan from the start which pressured the referee to cease the competition within the third spherical.
Shrushti Sathe (63kg) was up in opposition to Nursulu Suienaly of Kazakhstan who had no reply for the Indian boxer’s reflexes and powerful punches. Shrushti was relentlessly touchdown correct punches within the second spherical and on account of that, the referee stopped the competition within the second spherical.
Rudrika (75kg) blanked Kazakhstan’s Shuglya Nalibay 5-0 in a one-sided contest.
Earlier within the day, Mahi (46kg) and Palak (48kg) misplaced unanimously to Jasmin Tokhirova and Zilolakhon Yufova of Uzbekistan of their respective bouts. Supriya (54kg) additionally misplaced in opposition to Uzbekistan’s Uzukjamol Yunusova because the referee stopped the competition within the second spherical.
In the 81 kg closing, Khushi went down preventing in opposition to Kazakhstan’s Kuralay Yeginbaikyzy 1-4. Nirjhara (+81kg) misplaced to Sobirakhon Shakhobidinova of Uzbekistan by RSC within the second spherical.
Later tonight, 4 Indian Junior boxers- Krrish Pal (46kg), Ravi Saini (48kg), Yashwardhan Singh (60kg) and Rishab Singh (60kg) will likely be in motion.
With 21 medals within the junior and 18 in youth part, the Indian contingent has secured 39 medals on the prestigious continental event the place each the age teams of women and men — youth and junior — are being performed collectively.
India had received 39 medals, together with 14 gold, within the final version of the event held in Dubai in 2021.
The event has been witnessing a powerful competitors in presence of 352 boxers from 21 nations together with India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
Vini, the diminutive boxer from Hisar, beat Karina Tokubay of Kazakhstan within the flyweight 50kg closing.
The Indian boxer began off effectively and received the primary spherical convincingly, earlier than her opponent made a powerful comeback within the second spherical, which set the tone for a fierce closing spherical that noticed each the boxers trade quite a lot of punches. Vini was scoring persistently and shifting across the ring enroute securing a 5-0 verdict in her favour.
Yakshika (52kg) displayed outstanding braveness and temperament in opposition to Uzbekistan‘s Rakhima Bekniyazova to mount a comeback. The pugilist from Panipat conceded quite a lot of punches within the first spherical and was trailing 0-5.
But, she got here again strongly within the second spherical and counter-attacked brilliantly to degree the scores. She continued her aggressive strategy within the final spherical to finish the comeback and win 4-1.
Vidhi notched up a snug 5-0 win in opposition to Aya Suwindeh of Jordan within the 57kg featherweight closing. The Indian was in cruise management all through the bout and compelled the opponent to play at her phrases. Playing at a distance, Vidhi was choosing her punches well and moved round swiftly all through the bout, with out giving any likelihood to the native woman.
Defending Champion Nikita Chand (60kg) grabbed the yellow steel once more as she dominated her bout in opposition to Uldana Taubay of Kazakhstan from the start which pressured the referee to cease the competition within the third spherical.
Shrushti Sathe (63kg) was up in opposition to Nursulu Suienaly of Kazakhstan who had no reply for the Indian boxer’s reflexes and powerful punches. Shrushti was relentlessly touchdown correct punches within the second spherical and on account of that, the referee stopped the competition within the second spherical.
Rudrika (75kg) blanked Kazakhstan’s Shuglya Nalibay 5-0 in a one-sided contest.
Earlier within the day, Mahi (46kg) and Palak (48kg) misplaced unanimously to Jasmin Tokhirova and Zilolakhon Yufova of Uzbekistan of their respective bouts. Supriya (54kg) additionally misplaced in opposition to Uzbekistan’s Uzukjamol Yunusova because the referee stopped the competition within the second spherical.
In the 81 kg closing, Khushi went down preventing in opposition to Kazakhstan’s Kuralay Yeginbaikyzy 1-4. Nirjhara (+81kg) misplaced to Sobirakhon Shakhobidinova of Uzbekistan by RSC within the second spherical.
Later tonight, 4 Indian Junior boxers- Krrish Pal (46kg), Ravi Saini (48kg), Yashwardhan Singh (60kg) and Rishab Singh (60kg) will likely be in motion.
With 21 medals within the junior and 18 in youth part, the Indian contingent has secured 39 medals on the prestigious continental event the place each the age teams of women and men — youth and junior — are being performed collectively.
India had received 39 medals, together with 14 gold, within the final version of the event held in Dubai in 2021.
The event has been witnessing a powerful competitors in presence of 352 boxers from 21 nations together with India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.