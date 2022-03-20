‘Six killed’ as car drives into carnival crowd in southern Belgium

Six folks have been killed in Belgium after a automobile drove right into a crowd gathering to participate in a carnival on Sunday morning within the city of La Louvière, authorities mentioned.

Around 20 individuals are mentioned to have been injured.

The circumstances are unclear however the incident has been described as an accident. Belgian media studies say a terrorist motive shouldn’t be being thought-about at this stage.

“A car travelling at high speed drove into the crowd that had gathered to attend (the carnival),” Jacques Gobert, the mayor of the southern Belgian metropolis advised the Belga information company.

The incident occurred round 0500 CET (0400 GMT) in Strepy-Bracquegnies, a village which is a part of the economic city of La Louvière, the authorities mentioned.

An earlier estimated tally of 4 lifeless was raised to 6 after 1100 CET.

According to a press launch from the mayor’s workplace, a bunch of a few hundred folks had simply left a corridor heading for the centre of the village when a car drove into the group.

“What was supposed to be a convivial party has turned into a tragedy. We are monitoring the situation closely,” tweeted Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden. “My sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who died and were injured in the incident that occurred this morning in Strépy.”

The prosecutor’s workplace is because of communicate later immediately, the assertion added.