Six killed in another mass shooting in Khayelitsha, Cape Town | News24

Western Cape police confirmed that 5 our bodies had been discovered on the scene and a sixth particular person died on the way in which to hospital following a mass taking pictures in Khayelitsha on Sunday night.

Six folks had been shot useless on Sunday night in one more mass killing in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa mentioned officers had been known as to a scene on the nook of Maphongwana and Idada Avenues in Site C shortly after 20:00.

Five unknown males had been shot and had been discovered useless on the scene. A sixth particular person was taken to hospital however died on arrival.

“Organised crime detectives are hard at work, busy with an investigation which was initiated immediately. Details of the deceased persons are currently being determined,” Potelwa added.

She mentioned the victims had been believed to be of their 30s.

This is the third mass killing within the space since March this 12 months.

Five folks had been shot useless in Endlovini casual settlement in March and some days later, six others had been killed in Enkanini casual settlement.

