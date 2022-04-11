Six killed in blast at a chemical factory in Gujarat’s Bharuch

Six individuals working at a chemical manufacturing unit have been killed in an explosion in Bharuch district of Gujarat on Monday.

“There was a blast at a factory – Om Organics early on Monday between 12.30 am and 1 am. Six people working at the site have been killed,” stated Leena Patil, Bharuch Superintendent of Police.

The firm is into solvent distillation course of and on Monday a reactor abruptly blew off, killing six individuals working there, she stated.

The blast led to a hearth within the manufacturing unit which was introduced below management, in response to Patil. The course of to establish the 5 useless individuals is presently underway, she added.

Investigation is on to find out the precise explanation for the blast and an FSL report will quickly be ready, in response to Patil.