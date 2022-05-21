Six killed in Iraq drone strikes blamed on Turkey

Drone strikes concentrating on Kurdish rebels killed not less than six individuals, together with three civilians, in northern Iraq on Saturday, native officers and the rebels stated, blaming Turkey for the assault.

Turkey routinely carries out assaults in northern Iraq, the place the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) has bases and coaching camps.

Saturday’s drone strikes focused mountainous areas of Chamchamal district, west of the town of Sulaimaniyah, the officers stated.

There was no instant remark from the Turkish authorities.

“Two Turkish drones struck twice,” stated Heimin Bahjat, mayor of the village of Agjalar. “The second strike hit a pick-up truck, killing five people, including two civilians.”

A medical supply confirmed that the our bodies of two civilians had been dropped at Chamchamal hospital.

A PKK spokesman stated: “Three… guerrillas were targeted by the Turkish armed drones and heavily wounded. When the civilians ran to help them and take them to hospital, they were also targeted by the drones. Two civilians lost their lives, along with the three wounded guerrillas.”

Later within the day, one other suspected Turkish drone strike hit a car in Makhmur refugee camp, killing a resident, camp director Nechirvan Mahmoud instructed AFP.

The camp, which homes Kurdish refugees who fled Turkey within the Nineteen Nineties, has been a repeated goal of assaults by the Turkish navy, who declare it has grow to be a recruiting floor for the PKK.

Repeated Turkish operations concentrating on Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq have examined relations between Baghdad and Ankara, key commerce companions.

They have additionally difficult ties with authorities in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish area who’ve an uneasy relationship with the PKK.

In December, three Turkish troopers have been killed in an assault in northern Iraq which Ankara blamed on the PKK.

Last August, not less than three individuals died in a Turkish airstrike on a clinic in northwestern Iraq, the place a wounded PKK official was being handled.

