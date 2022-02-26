Europe

Six maps explaining the Ukraine-Russia conflict

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham18 seconds ago
0 2 minutes read



But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was additionally precipitated by years of rising tensions. Below are six maps that assist illustrate the occasions that led to this second.

Since the tip of the Cold War, extra international locations have been becoming a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO, pushing the bloc eastward.

This map reveals NATO’s growth eastward in Europe. Many international locations in western Europe joined previous to 1991 and the tip of the Cold War, whereas these to the east — together with the previous Soviet Baltic republics of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — joined within the years since.

Putin has indicated he sees NATO’s growth as an existential risk, and the prospect of Ukraine becoming a member of the Western navy alliance a “hostile act.” He has emphasised his view that Ukraine is a part of Russia, culturally, linguistically and politically, and Russia asked amid recent tensions for guarantees the European and North American protection alliance would not develop additional east.
The United States and NATO have resisted. The alliance’s “open door policy” states that any European nation prepared and keen to undertake the commitments and obligations of membership is welcome to use for membership. And for the reason that finish of the Cold War, greater than a dozen international locations from the previous Eastern bloc have joined.

Annexing a part of Ukraine

In early 2014, mass protests within the Ukrainian capital compelled out a Russian-backed president after he refused to signal a historic political and trade agreement with the European Union.

Russia responded by annexing the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, highlighted in purple alongside the Black Sea’s northern coast within the map under, and fomenting a separatist revolt that seized management of a part of the Donbas area alongside Ukraine’s southeastern border with Russia.

Despite a ceasefire agreement in 2015, the 2 sides haven’t seen a secure peace, and the entrance line has barely moved since.

Inflamed tensions

In the eight years since, Moscow has been accused of partaking in hybrid warfare in opposition to Ukraine, utilizing cyberattacks, financial strain and propaganda to whip up discord. Those techniques have escalated in current months, and in early February the US State Department claimed Putin was making ready a false-flag operation to create “a pretext for an invasion.”

Those efforts have additionally manifested themselves on the bottom, as seen on this map, which illustrates the buildup of Russia’s navy presence round Ukraine previously 12 months. Russia has amassed greater than 150,000 troops, in addition to gear and artillery, on the nation’s doorstep.

As the state of affairs on Ukraine’s border has intensified, NATO has raised the readiness of its fast response pressure, whereas member international locations put troops on standby and deployed battalions, planes and ships to defend member states within the area. The buildup of those sources, seen on this map, includes thousands of US troops deployed in Poland.

Russian invasion

On February 21, Putin mentioned he formally acknowledged the self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR), highlighted within the map under in purple, in jap Ukraine’s Donbas area, ordering the deployment of Russian troops there on the pretext of defending the native inhabitants.

The territory acknowledged by Putin prolonged past the areas managed by pro-Russian separatists, elevating purple flags about Russia’s supposed creep into Ukraine.

Hours earlier than daybreak on Thursday, February 24, Russia’s assault on Ukraine finally began with a series of missile attacks and the usage of long-range artillery. This map reveals the areas of reported assaults and explosions as of Thursday evening, together with in and round main cities such because the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Kharkiv within the east and Odessa within the south, amongst others.
Head here for the latest updates on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.



Source link

Tags
Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham18 seconds ago
0 2 minutes read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button