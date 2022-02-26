Six maps explaining the Ukraine-Russia conflict
But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was additionally precipitated by years of rising tensions. Below are six maps that assist illustrate the occasions that led to this second.
Since the tip of the Cold War, extra international locations have been becoming a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO, pushing the bloc eastward.
This map reveals NATO’s growth eastward in Europe. Many international locations in western Europe joined previous to 1991 and the tip of the Cold War, whereas these to the east — together with the previous Soviet Baltic republics of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — joined within the years since.
Annexing a part of Ukraine
Russia responded by annexing the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, highlighted in purple alongside the Black Sea’s northern coast within the map under, and fomenting a separatist revolt that seized management of a part of the Donbas area alongside Ukraine’s southeastern border with Russia.
Inflamed tensions
Those efforts have additionally manifested themselves on the bottom, as seen on this map, which illustrates the buildup of Russia’s navy presence round Ukraine previously 12 months. Russia has amassed greater than 150,000 troops, in addition to gear and artillery, on the nation’s doorstep.
Russian invasion
On February 21, Putin mentioned he formally acknowledged the self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR), highlighted within the map under in purple, in jap Ukraine’s Donbas area, ordering the deployment of Russian troops there on the pretext of defending the native inhabitants.
The territory acknowledged by Putin prolonged past the areas managed by pro-Russian separatists, elevating purple flags about Russia’s supposed creep into Ukraine.